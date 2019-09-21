A storm system moving into Wyoming today will bring some early season snow to higher elevations in the northwest. Snow of 3 to 6 inches is expected above around 8,500 feet, with up to a foot possible above 10K feet. Heaviest snow will be today to this evening. The snow level will drop to around 7,000 to 7,500 feet tonight. Slow down while traveling and use caution in the backcountry.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 69.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.