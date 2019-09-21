Sunny with a High Near 59

A storm system moving into Wyoming today will bring some early season snow to higher elevations in the northwest. Snow of 3 to 6 inches is expected above around 8,500 feet, with up to a foot possible above 10K feet. Heaviest snow will be today to this evening. The snow level will drop to around 7,000 to 7,500 feet tonight. Slow down while traveling and use caution in the backcountry.