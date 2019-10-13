Sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant today. Locally breezy conditions possible in Natrona County. A gusty wind will develop on Monday with critical fire weather possible in southern Wyoming Monday afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 60. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Monday

Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.