Sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant today. Locally breezy conditions possible in Natrona County. A gusty wind will develop on Monday with critical fire weather possible in southern Wyoming Monday afternoon.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 60. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Saturday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.
