Sunny with a High Near 60

By
News Desk
-
30
Views
Sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant today. Locally breezy conditions possible in Natrona County. A gusty wind will develop on Monday with critical fire weather possible in southern Wyoming Monday afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Today 

Sunny, with a high near 60. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday 

Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday 

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.
Advertisement - Story continues below...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR