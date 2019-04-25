A tranquil day is expected with seasonal to slightly above average temperatures. A storm system will push across the Cowboy State Friday. Windy conditions will develop over much of the area Friday. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will also occur across much of the area. Some thunderstorms are expected to be strong. The main hazard will be very strong wind.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 24 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Windy, with a west wind 27 to 32 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Tuesday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Wednesday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy.
