Warm and dry again today, with temperatures in the upper 70s across many areas. A cold front will move across the state on Saturday, with showers and isolated thunderstorms possible across the area.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 67. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday  Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

