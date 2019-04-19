Warm and dry again today, with temperatures in the upper 70s across many areas. A cold front will move across the state on Saturday, with showers and isolated thunderstorms possible across the area.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 67. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
