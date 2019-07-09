Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms across the northern half of the area today. Locally strong storms are possible in portions of Johnson, Big Horn and Washakie Counties. Mainly dry and breezy to locally windy in southern Wyoming.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.