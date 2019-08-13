High pressure over the central Rockies will keep a dry westerly flow across the region for most of the week. Expect sunny skies and warm temperatures today with breezy afternoon winds across the south. Elevated to near-critical wild fire conditions will continue across southern and central Wyoming.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 82. Light west southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
