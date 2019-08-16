Critical fire weather conditions (gusty winds and very low RH) are expected over the southwest Wyoming this afternoon and evening. An isolated late-day thunderstorm will be possible mainly over and near the northern mountains. Elsewhere dry and warm today.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Advertisement - Story continues below...