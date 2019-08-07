Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce gusty winds. This unsettled weather pattern will continue through the work week, with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms possible each afterno
Detailed Forecast
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 48.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
