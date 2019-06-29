Sunny with a High Near 85

Another warm and mostly sunny day across the Cowboy State. Elevated fire weather conditions will continue across central and southern Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight

Scattered showers after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers between 9am and 4pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny during the morning, then cloudy during the afternoon, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest in the evening.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Independence Day

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

