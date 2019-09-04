Sunny with a High Near 86

Sunny skies with warm temperatures today. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect this afternoon and evening due to dry conditions combined with gusty winds.

Detailed Forecast

Today 

Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday 

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday  

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Monday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday

AA slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
