Sunny skies with warm temperatures today. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect this afternoon and evening due to dry conditions combined with gusty winds.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Monday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Tuesday
AA slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
