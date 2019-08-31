Mostly sunny and warm through the Labor Day weekend. Sunday and Monday will have elevated to possibly critical fire weather conditions. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Sunday afternoon.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight.
Labor Day
Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west northwest 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
