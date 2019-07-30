Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.