Decreasing clouds across much of the region today. There will be isolated showers and thunderstorms in the northwest and north. Breezy winds combined with hot temperatures and low humidity will create Elevated Fire Weather conditions for central and southern Wyoming.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west southwest.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
