Red flag warnings in effect for Natrona County and the southern Bighorns. Elevated fire behavior possible for much of central and southern Wyoming. Otherwise, sunny to partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Tonight Clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Friday Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 6 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Monday Sunny, with a high near 89. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.