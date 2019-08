Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

RATHBUN, REID ROBERT

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Container in Moving Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #4809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROSEGHINI, JUSTIN WILLIAM

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4808, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRAVO, EDUARDO ROGEIRO

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-08-04

Released: 2019-08-04

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4806, SURETY OR CASH, $935, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4806, SURETY OR CASH, $935, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #4806, SURETY OR CASH, $935, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



