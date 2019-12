Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PHIPPS, KIMBERLY ANNE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5536, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ORTIZ, MICHAEL

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5535, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STILES, DAWN DENISE

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5534, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



KITCHENS, STANLEY EUGENE

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5533, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



GUSEMAN, CRYSTAL LOUISE

Age: 32

Address: LUSK, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-12-12

Arresting Agency: OTHR

KOFOED, KRISTOPHER MARK

Age: 57

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-12

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Defrauding an Innkeeper – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5532, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WESTFALL, TRENTON JAY

Age: 23

Address: LABARGE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5530, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCCOY, SHAWN JUSTIN

Age: 43

Address: FARSON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5529, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5529, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



