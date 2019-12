Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KATTAN, AMBERLEE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-12-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5564, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5563, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DURSANOV, KHURISHAN

Age: 27

Address: BOISE, ID

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-12-17

Arresting Agency: NWS

COOPER, ASHLEY ELIZABETH

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Abandoning Child – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5561, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EDELMAYER, JADE K

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5560, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



