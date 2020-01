Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 3.

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CHAFFIN, THOMAS JOSEPH

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5655, CASH, $470, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #5657, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: , Bond: #5656, SURETY OR CASH, $440, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: , Bond: #5656, SURETY OR CASH, $440, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: , Bond: #5656, SURETY OR CASH, $440, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Unable to be Easily Read Status: , Bond: #5656, SURETY OR CASH, $440, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCHAEFER, ELIZABETH CLAIRE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



