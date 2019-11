Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MUNOZ LUCER, DAVID

Age: 35

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-11-25

Arresting Agency: PTS

KIRKWOOD, WILLIAM

Age: 37

Address: LONG BEACH, CA

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-11-25

Arresting Agency: PTS

MUNOZ, JESUS LUIS

Age: 35

Address: HAMMOND, LA

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-11-25

Arresting Agency: PTS

MONTOYA, THOMAS

Age: 60

Address: ALBURGURQUE, NM

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-11-25

Arresting Agency: PTS

GRADY, RASHAWN

Age: 24

Address: MARICOPA CITY, AZ

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-11-25

Arresting Agency: PTS

CASIAS, TONY

Age: 55

Address: LAS VEGAS, NV

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-11-25

Arresting Agency: PTS

ROLLINS, REINA MARY

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #5436, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5436, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #5436, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5436, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FROMAN, TY LAWRENCE

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #5435, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



RODRIGUEZ MELCHOR, MIRNA A

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-11-25

Released: 2019-11-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5432, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



