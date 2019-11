Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

KAZAKOV, OTABEK

Age: 30

Address: MIAMI, FL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-27

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5445, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROWN, SAMUEL RYAN

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5444, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #5444, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TONEY, KYLE RICK

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5443, CASH, $205, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALBERT, CORBY EARL

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5440, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YOUNG, KATHRINE JUSTINA

Age: 25

Address: RANGELY, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Shoplifting – Alter, Deface or Remove Price Tag – < $1000 (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5442, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5442, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HILSTAD, CODY SHANE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-11-26

Released: 2019-11-26

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: AMENDED, Bond: #5439, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5439, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



