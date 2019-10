Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

STARKEY, JASON JOSEPH

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-25

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Open Container Status: PENDING, Bond: #5249, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



CEBALLOS GARCIA, FELIPE D

Age: 26

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-10-25

Scheduled Release: 2019-10-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driver’s License – Required (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COUR



LEE, VERNON FRANKLIN

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-10-25

Scheduled Release: 2019-10-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



DUNIGAN, DNIEL EARL

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-10-25

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Forger – Permit – Makes/Completes/Executes/Issues/Etc (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5248, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HATCH, PATRICIA MECHELLE

Age: 49

Address: IDAHO FALLS, ID

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-10-25

Arresting Agency: NWS

PEARSON, RONNIE DALE

Age: 32

Address: WEST VALLEY, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-10-25

Arresting Agency: NWS

EDELMAYER, JADE K

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-10-25

Released: 2019-10-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Speeding – Construction Zone (WRNT FTA) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5245, CASH, $230, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5244, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



THOMSON, BRIAN RICHARD

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-10-25

Released: 2019-10-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5247, CASH, $85, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LAKE, DAVID DEAN

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-10-25

Released: 2019-10-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5243, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5243, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage, 2 counts Status: OR’D, Bond: #5243, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



