Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 13

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PALOMO, MIGUEL

Age: 40 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2019-09-12 
Arresting Agency: PTS

LEMUS, ROBERTO

Age: 41 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-09-12 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5046, CASH, $50000, Court: OTHER

