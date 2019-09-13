Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
PALOMO, MIGUEL
Age: 40
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2019-09-12
Arresting Agency: PTS
LEMUS, ROBERTO
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5046, CASH, $50000, Court: OTHER
