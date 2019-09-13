Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PALOMO, MIGUEL

Age: 40

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-09-12

Arresting Agency: PTS

LEMUS, ROBERTO

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5046, CASH, $50000, Court: OTHER



