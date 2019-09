Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RATLIFF-HILL, CHEYENNE JOSEPHINE

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-09-25

Scheduled Release: 2019-09-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Shoplifting – < $1000 Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALLEN, BRUCE DEE

Age: 68

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-25

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #5121, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



NOMURA, JORDAN ELIZABETH

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5119, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5119, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #5119, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #5119, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GLADUE, JACKSON RILEY

Age: 19

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5120, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



