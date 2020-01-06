Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for January 7

By
News Desk
-
119
Views

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, January 7, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • 8:30 am – Call to Order
  • 8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
  • 9:30 am – County Resident Concerns
  • 9:40 am – 2020 Newspaper Designee
  • 9:50 am – 2020 Conflict of Interest Disclosure
  • 10 am – Human Service Agreement
  • 10:05 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacant Position in the Clerk’s Office
  • 10:10 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacant Position in the Detention Center
  • 10:15 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacant Position in the Vehicle Maintenance Department
  • 10:20 am – Audit Contract Extension Discussion
  • 10:30 am – Other
  • Executive Session – As Needed
  • Adjourn

Read the full agenda here.

Read the complete packet here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR