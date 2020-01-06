Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for January 7

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, January 7, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Check out the agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Call to Order
- 8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
- 9:30 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:40 am – 2020 Newspaper Designee
- 9:50 am – 2020 Conflict of Interest Disclosure
- 10 am – Human Service Agreement
- 10:05 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacant Position in the Clerk’s Office
- 10:10 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacant Position in the Detention Center
- 10:15 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacant Position in the Vehicle Maintenance Department
- 10:20 am – Audit Contract Extension Discussion
- 10:30 am – Other
- Executive Session – As Needed
- Adjourn
