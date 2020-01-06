Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for January 7

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, January 7, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

8:30 am – Call to Order

8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports

9:30 am – County Resident Concerns

9:40 am – 2020 Newspaper Designee

9:50 am – 2020 Conflict of Interest Disclosure

10 am – Human Service Agreement

10:05 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacant Position in the Clerk’s Office

10:10 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacant Position in the Detention Center

10:15 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacant Position in the Vehicle Maintenance Department

10:20 am – Audit Contract Extension Discussion

10:30 am – Other

Executive Session – As Needed

Adjourn

Read the full agenda here.

Read the complete packet here.