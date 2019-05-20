Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for May 21

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, May 21, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

8:30 am – Call to Order

Public Hearing- Planning and Zoning Mountain States Pressure Services, Inc. Conditional Use to store 17,000 gallons of combustible liquid Jon B. Doak- Final Plat Approval for Doak Subdivision

Public Hearing- Planning & Zoning Randy Laughter & Lane Fillingim- Subdivision Variance- Minimum Lot Size Ranch View Estates Randy Laughter & Lane Fillingim- Appeal of Preliminary Plat- Non Decision PZ Real Property Holdings & Investment, Inc.- Zone Map Amendment MD-1 to C

9 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports

9:40 am – County Resident Concerns

9:50 am – Approval of the 2019 High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Grant Contract

9:55 am – Approval of the Task Force Officers Performance Contract

10 am – Reapproval to replace snow cat for Search & Rescue

10:05 am – Approval to modify the FFY 2020 TANF CPI Grant Application

10:10 am – Approval of the Wyoming Business Council Grant Agreement for the Industrial Development Targeted Industry Plan

10:15 am – Discussion regarding N. Baxter Road (CR#43)

10:25 am – All West Communications Type A License Blairtown Road (CR#51)

10:30 am – Award of the 2019 SWCO Road Upgrades CR#47 and CR#19

10:35 am – Request Approval of Resolution to put Facilities and Custodial under the Public Works Department

10:50 am- Request to restaff vacancy in the Road & Bridge Department

10:55 am – SEDC Partnership Update

11:10 am- Final Review of the 2013 Specific Purpose Tax Joint Powers Board

Other

Executive Session – Legal

Adjourn

Following the Regular Board of County Commissioner’s Meeting, the Commission will conduct the Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Workshop beginning at 1 pm.

