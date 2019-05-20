Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for May 21

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, May 21, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Agenda
- 8:30 am – Call to Order
- Public Hearing- Planning and Zoning
- Mountain States Pressure Services, Inc. Conditional Use to store 17,000 gallons of combustible liquid
- Jon B. Doak- Final Plat Approval for Doak Subdivision
- Public Hearing- Planning & Zoning
- Randy Laughter & Lane Fillingim- Subdivision Variance- Minimum Lot Size Ranch View Estates
- Randy Laughter & Lane Fillingim- Appeal of Preliminary Plat- Non Decision PZ
- Real Property Holdings & Investment, Inc.- Zone Map Amendment MD-1 to C
- 9 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
- 9:40 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:50 am – Approval of the 2019 High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Grant Contract
- 9:55 am – Approval of the Task Force Officers Performance Contract
- 10 am – Reapproval to replace snow cat for Search & Rescue
- 10:05 am – Approval to modify the FFY 2020 TANF CPI Grant Application
- 10:10 am – Approval of the Wyoming Business Council Grant Agreement for the Industrial Development Targeted Industry Plan
- 10:15 am – Discussion regarding N. Baxter Road (CR#43)
- 10:25 am – All West Communications Type A License Blairtown Road (CR#51)
- 10:30 am – Award of the 2019 SWCO Road Upgrades CR#47 and CR#19
- 10:35 am – Request Approval of Resolution to put Facilities and Custodial under the Public Works Department
- 10:50 am- Request to restaff vacancy in the Road & Bridge Department
- 10:55 am – SEDC Partnership Update
- 11:10 am- Final Review of the 2013 Specific Purpose Tax Joint Powers Board
- Other
- Executive Session – Legal
- Adjourn
Following the Regular Board of County Commissioner’s Meeting, the Commission will conduct the Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Workshop beginning at 1 pm.
Read the full agenda here.
Read the full agenda and packet here.