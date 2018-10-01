Sweetwater County Concert Association Announces New Season

The Sweetwater County Concert Association is a local non-profit group whose mission is to bring the best in live professional performing arts to the residents of Sweetwater County at the lowest cost possible.

The Association offers guaranteed seats for the four concert series to members of the Association for one low membership fee.

Because of this, county residents have the opportunity to experience these family-friendly performances at local venues without the added cost and inconvenience of long drives or over-night stays.

SCCA memberships are completely transferable.