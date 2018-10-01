Sweetwater County Concert Association Announces New Season

The Sweetwater County Concert Association has announced the concert series scheduled for the 2018-2019 concert season.
They are holding their annual membership campaign as they begin their 77th year!
The Sweetwater County Concert Association is a local non-profit group whose mission is to bring the best in live professional performing arts to the residents of Sweetwater County at the lowest cost possible.
The Association offers guaranteed seats for the four concert series to members of the Association for one low membership fee.
Because of this, county residents have the opportunity to experience these family-friendly performances at local venues without the added cost and inconvenience of long drives or over-night stays.
SCCA memberships are completely transferable.
The Sweetwater County Concert Association has four concerts slated for the 2018-2019 season. The first concert is set for October 4, 2018 at Green River High School auditorium. William Florian will present his show entitled “Those Were the Days”, an upbeat musical journey of America’s greatest songs of the 60’s including songs he performed as lead singer of the famous New Christy Minstrels plus the music of Peter, Paul & Mary, John Denver, The Mamas & the Papas. The show will also include uplifting originals presented with amusing stories in an intimate show.
The next concert in the series is scheduled for Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Rock Springs High School. Black Market Trust is a five member jazz band based in Los Angeles. Since the 2012 release of their all instrumental debut album, “The Black Market Trust,” a milestone in the genre of gypsy jazz, the band has gone on to record two more albums, maintain a busy touring schedule and have their music featured on TV shows like the ABC television series “Happy Endings” and the Hulu original program “Casual”. The band features the Django Reinhardt inspired gypsy sound of acoustic instruments and infuses classics from the Great American Songbook with intricate vocal harmonies inspired by The Beach Boys and other artists influential to the group. Their sophomore album “II” featured a Top Ten hit on the Adult Contemporary charts, a signature version of “Route 66”. The members of The Black Market Trust imbue their concerts with an obvious love of music and contagious, upbeat, toe tapping joy.
The performance on January 28, 2019 at Rock Springs High School and will feature Ontario native Suzanne O. Davis’s show “Tapestry Live”, recreating the sound and vibe of a 1970’s Carole King concert experience following her legendary album, Tapestry. This show has been receiving incredible attention and standing ovations, playing to sold out audiences in Canada and the US. Not only does Suzanne channel the characteristics of Carole at the piano, but her comfortable stage presentation really endears her to the audience. Impeccable attention to detail is taken in presenting a respectful and accurate musical presentation of piano and vocals.
The final concert of the season will showcase 7th Ave, a group of vocalists brought together in 2016 by Chris Rupp, the founder of Home Free and the “Chris Rupp Project”. 7th Ave presents a new sound that combines elements of pop, swing, rockabilly, country and much more. The band is aiming to reinvent and uproot the standard definitions of all of those genres and forge a new identity in the music world.
Members of the Association also enjoy reciprocity with the Cheyenne and Craig, Colorado Concert Associations. Because of this, SCCA members are able to attend the concerts presented by these Associations, on a space-available basis, as part of their local membership fee, thus tripling the number of performances available. Performances featured by the Cheyenne Concert Association this season are BrassFire featuring Jens Lindemann, musical group Sons of Serendip, pianist Charlie Albright and country band the Doo-Wah Riders. The Craig, Colorado, Concert Association will present American Troubadour Jeff Dayton, violin/cello duo The OK Factor, Bob Halliigan’ tribute show “Paul The Beatle” and the Doo- Wah Riders. Concert information is available on request.
The Sweetwater County Concert Association sponsors “BITEnight”, their annual fundraiser to help generate funds and allow them to keep the membership fees low. The next event is set for March 16, 2019 at the Holiday Inn Ballroom. SCCA also sponsors a local scholarship program that provides music-related needs, such as instrument rental or repair, purchase of concert attire, etc., for local students.
The Association also promotes music education by working with Sweetwater BOCES to provide student matinees and Master Classes whenever possible.
The Sweetwater County Concert Association is run by local volunteers and has no paid staff. Concerts are booked over a year in advance; the Association uses Allied Concert Services out of Minneapolis, MN, as their booking agent. Artists information is available at the Allied Concert Services website.
Contact
Tina Price, Sweetwater County Concert Association president
Phone: 307-350-5697
The public may also contact any of the Sweetwater County Concert Association volunteers, Association President Tina Price or Treasurer Dr. Bernadine Craft for more information.
