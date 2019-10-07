Sweetwater County Concert Association Presents Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

The Sweetwater County Concert Association will open the 2019-2020 season with the Popovich Comedy Pet Theater on Sunday, October 13 at 7:30pm at the Broadway Theater.

The Association is currently holding their annual membership campaign. Both season memberships and individual concert tickets are available at the Rock Springs or Green River Chambers of Commerce, at the door the night of the performance or online at: www.squareup.com/store/sweetwatercca

The World Famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is a family-oriented blend of the unique comedy and juggling skills of Gregory Popovich and the talents of his furry costars. Gregory Popovich is a 5th generation circus performer who joined the Ringling Brothers Circus in 1990. He was a finalist on America’s Got Talent and is a long-time Vegas performer. The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater includes circus acts, physical comedy and vaudeville style acts. All 30 of the pets in the show are rescued from shelters. As an added bonus, the Red Desert Humane Society will have several rescue animals for adoption in the lobby the night of the performance.

Gregory Popovich has shared his expertise for raising, training and living harmoniously with pets in two books – “You CAN Train Your Cat” and “Doggy Gone Good”. Gregory has also produced and starred in a feature film now available for purchase. “Popovich and the Voice of the Fabled American West” has already won several awards including “Audience Choice Award” at the Dances with Films Festival in Los Angeles and International Film Festival in Austin, TX. Gregory himself has been voted the Las Vegas “Entertainer of the Year”.

The Sweetwater County Concert Association is a local non-profit group whose mission is to bring the best in live professional entertainment to the residents of Sweetwater County at the lowest cost possible. SCCA offers guaranteed seats for the four concert series to members of the Association for one low membership fee. Because of this, county residents have the opportunity to experience these family-friendly performances at local venues without the added cost and inconvenience of long drives or over-night stays. SCCA memberships are completely transferable.

Members of the Association also enjoy reciprocity with the Cheyenne and Craig, Colorado Concert Associations. This means that SCCA members are able to attend the concerts presented by these Associations as part of their local membership fee, thus tripling the number of performances available. Membership fees for the season are $45 for adults, $35 for senior citizens age 60+, $25 for students through high school and $110 for a family (2 adults and 1 or more students). Individual concert tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and $10 for students.

The Sweetwater County Concert Association sponsors a local scholarship program that provides music-related needs, such as instrument rental or repair, purchase of concert attire, etc., for local students. SCCA also promotes music education by working with Sweetwater BOCES to provide student matinees and Master Classes whenever possible.

The Sweetwater County Concert Association has four concerts slated for the 2019-2020 season. The next concert in the series is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12th at the Green River High School auditorium. Each member of Double-Double Duo is a ‘double threat’ on two instruments: Kornel Wolak (clarinet / piano) and Michael Bridge (accordion / piano). Classically trained international soloists, they use comedy, virtuosity, and musical sensitivity to bring their broad repertoire to life; “Double-Double Duo is the best of new, young ‘classical’ musicians… bringing their own style of intellect, expertise, and talent to a new 21st century audience.” (Barrie Examiner). Actively touring in Poland, France, Ecuador, and across Canada, DDD performs their all-original arrangements of classical showpieces, sensitive jazz ballads, and fiery folk music from around the globe.

The next SCCA performance is set for Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Western Wyoming Community College Theater and will showcase pianist/singer Tony DeSare in a trio with guitar and bass in their show “I Love a Piano”. Tony has three top-ten Billboard jazz albums under his belt and has been named “Rising Star Male Vocalist” by Downbeat Magazine. Tony has headlined Carnegie Hall, many jazz clubs, Prairie Home Companion and symphony orchestras including those in Milwaukee, Seattle, Indianapolis, Grand Rapids, Baltimore and the Smith center in Las Vegas. He not only won the USA Songwriting Contest, but has written the theme for the movie “My Date with Drew”, several broadcast commercials and has composed the full soundtracks for movies for the Hallmark Channel and Lifetime. His sound is romantic, swinging and sensual, but what sets DeSare apart is his ability to write original material that sounds fresh and contemporary, yet pays homage to the Great American Songbook. His compositions include a wide-range of romantic, funny, and soulful sounds that can be found on his top-selling recordings.

The final concert of the SCCA season will feature husband and wife duo Sundae and Mr. Goessl on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Broadway Theater. This duo puts on a vintage inspired show that blends blues, swing, country and Latin sounds. Performing hits from the roaring 20’s to modern classics and originals, Sundae and Mr. Goessl utilize technique, technology and unique instrumentation to give this little band it’s big band sound. Mr. Goessl’s mesmerizing finger-style guitar dazzles and inspires while Sundae’s sultry vocal interpretations drip with charm and nostalgia. The celebrated newly-wed couple has been providing entertainment to music-lovers since 2014, including performing previously in downtown Rock Springs as part of the SweetwaterNOW/Downtown Rock Springs Brown Bag Concert Series. This busy duo has done 5 albums, 8 national tours, 2 sponsorships and over 700 shows.

