ROCK SPRINGS — Winners of the horseshoe tournament this past Saturday at the Sweetwater County Fair have been announced. Winners include:

Singles Tournament

Photo submitted by Louisa Nussbaum.

From left to right: 2nd place Jeff Driggs; 1st place Nathan Gomez and 3rd place John Rundell.

Doubles Tournament

Photo submitted by Louisa Nussbaum.

From left to right: 3rd place Jake Allgier and Jeff Gomez; 2nd place John Rundell and Mel Banks; 1st place Lisa Nussbaum and Wade Bloedow.