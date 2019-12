We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between December 9 to December 13.

William Michel Ainscough Jr., 31, to Kasie Tyler George, 30, both of Rock Springs.

Bernard Matthew Hautala, 31, to Carly Angela Rudelich, 29, both of Rock Springs.