Sweetwater County Marriage License Report for September 14 to September 20

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between September 14 to September 20.

Jonathan William Cantrell, 23, to Ashley Jo Jessen, 19, both of Rock Springs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Kyle Lee Smith, 27, to Afton Leigh Kozak, 26, both of Farson.

David Lamar Hart, 51, to Valerie Ann Hiebert, 50, both of Roosevelt, Utah.

Brandon Todd Pasenelli, 30, to Myranda Marie Hamm, 28, both of Rock Springs.

Bradley Arthur Winslow, 32, to Andrea Stefawn Miner, 29, both of Rock Springs.

Congratulations!