Sweetwater County Marriage License Report June 24 to June 28

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between May 20 to May 24.

Jakob Seth Hamilton, 21, to Haley Jo Cadena, 20, both of Rock Springs.

Joshua Michael Crothers, 35, to Monica Ann (Williams) Barbeau, 33, of Ohio and Wyoming respectively.

James Robert Byrd, 30, to Shawnda Lee Scott, 34, both of Rock Springs.

Alex Michael Booth, 20, to Lindsey Morgan Nash, 19, both of Rock Springs.

Donald Sean Carter, 47, to Sandi Anne Cline, 48, both of Rock Springs.