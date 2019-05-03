Sweetwater County Marriage Report For April 29 to May 3

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between April 29 and May 3.

Matthew James Nelson, 22, to Carrie May Lux, 20, both of Rock Springs.

Jason Wayne Cagle, 42, to Marcea Arlene (Hunter) Brady, 43, both of Green River.

Edgar Ivan Solares, 38, to Leilani Heras Chavez, 37, both of Rock Springs.

Steven Edward Bennett, 30, to Sarah Marie Smith, 36, both of Rock Springs.