Sweetwater County Marriage Report For April 8 to April 19

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between April 8 and April 19.

Russel Lee Hays, 37, to Ciara Nicole Hodges, 29, both of Green River.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Cameron Todd Logan, 23, to McKayla Marie Bernatis, 21, both of Rock Springs.

Jesse James Stroud, 23, to Shaylee Paige Brazell, 21, both of Green River.

Jacob Wylie Riggs, 43, to Elizabeth Dawn Berg, 37, both of Rock Springs.

Troy Allen Dunbar, 53, to Lori Frances Dearth, 47, both of Rock Springs.

Shawn Dale Kuchler, 24, to Jammie Dawn Person, 30, both of Rock Springs.