Sweetwater County Marriage Report For August 5 to August 9

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between July 22 and July 26.

Calvin Blake Brown, 30, to Kelsey Beth Vanderpool, 23, both of Rock Springs.

William James Cox III, 22, to Karissa Nicole Corley, 23, both of Rock Springs.

Devin Michael Turner, 27, to Shylla Laree Erickson, 26, both of Green River.

Nathaniel Richard William Lee, 21, to Aundrea Renee Niemiec, 19, both of Green River.

Jason Todd Davis, 42, to Lindsey Nochole (Gale) Johannessen, 37, both of Rock Springs.

Eric Richard Bettolo, 30, to Vanessa Mae Cordier, 28, both of Rock Springs.

Edward Lavern Newell 2nd, 62, of Lander to Lisa Marie (Harp) Bunning, 58, of Rock Springs.