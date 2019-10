We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between October 14 and October 18.

Dylan Teofilo Romero, 21, to Kassandra Rozalea Ebert, 22, both of Rock Springs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Roger Eric Brauburger, 47, to Stephany Kaye Leasor, 36, both of Green River.

Eder Arturo Barboza Torres, 28, to Marisol Adilene Castillo, 23, both of Rock Springs.