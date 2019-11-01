Sweetwater County Marriage Report For October 28 to November 1

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between October 28 and November 1.

Christopher Alan Wardell, 32, to Lacey Ann (Bauer) Moody, 36, both of Green River.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jorge Adalid Ramirez-Soto, 43, to Carla Julieta Ochoa Mendez, 33, both of Amarillo, TX.

Thomas Ray Wiekhorst, 43, to Shelly Rae (Laskowski) Peterson, 43, both of Green River.

Matthew Trent Dillon, 39, to Brandi Lee Chatterley, 42, both of Rock Springs.

Hector Arnoldo Quinonez Baca, 28, to Yarely Yamileth Moreno Lopez, 28, both of Rock Springs.

Joshua Wiley David Coursey, 45, to Dawn Marie (Ash) Trujillo, 45, both of Green River.

Brandon Lee Garcia, 31, to Lexa Rae Comstock, 29, both of Rock Springs.

Dean Jay Muir, 52, to Michelle (Robinson) Muir, 49, both of Rock Springs.