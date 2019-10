We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between October 7 and October 11.

Charles Joseph Amy, 61, to Sandra Joann (Bolla) May, 59, both of Green River.

Austin George Musgrave, 24, to Jazlin Nicole Chacon, 23, both of Rock Springs.

David Garnell Grandy, 39, to Alyssa Kay Willson, 28, both of Rock Springs.