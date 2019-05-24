Sweetwater Events Complex to No Longer Host Live Horse Racing

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Events Complex will be reviewing its option to discontinue live horse racing in 2019. The Sweetwater Events Complex Board of Trustees will be presented with staff recommendation to discontinue live horse racing due to declining public participation and the increasing high demand from user groups wanting to rent the facility.

In past years, Sweetwater Downs hosted live horse racing for three weekends in August and September. However, due to the increase demand of the facility and lack of funding, the Sweetwater Events Complex Board and Staff will be reviewing options to solicit other events during this time period.

Larry Lloyd, Executive Director, explained, “Horse racing was utilizing much of the Events Complex property for a month. Horse racing requires the use the Indoor Arena, stalls, campground, grandstands and Small Hall with little return back to our community.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

For more information on what’s happening at the Sweetwater Events Complex visit www.SweetwaterEvents.com.