Sweetwater Family Resource Center Receives $2,000 Grant from U.S. Bank

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater Family Resource Center received a $2,000 grant from U.S. Bank to support the housing first program for the residents of Sweetwater County.

With these funds, the Sweetwater Family Resource Center will be able to provide deposits, rent, and other supports for the chronically homeless in our community.

This grant is part of U.S. Bank’s Home and family program

Advertisement - Story continues below...

For more information on assistance provided by the Sweetwater Family Resource Center, contact Dr. Brian Kaumo at 307-362-6549 or sweetwaterfamily@gmail.com.