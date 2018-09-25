Sweetwater Federal Credit Union Holds Food Drive for International Credit Union Day

Sweetwater Federal Credit Union & Sweetwater County Fire District #1 are TEAMING UP to celebrate International Credit Union Day by hosting a community food drive!

Bring your non-perishable food items by any of their 3 convenient drop-off locations October 1-18.

🍔 Drop by the credit union at 2611 Foothill Blvd. on Thursday, October 18 for a barbecue to wrap up the food drive!

Drop Off Locations

Sweetwater Federal Credit Union

2611 Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs

M-F from 9am-5pm

Sweetwater County Fire District #1 (Station 1)

3010 College Dr. in Rock Springs

M-F from 8am-4pm

Sweetwater County Fire District #1 (Station 2)

102 Apache Ln. in Rock Springs

M-F Evenings 5pm-10pm

International Credit Union Day is October 18.

Let’s see how much food we can gather to do good in our community!

