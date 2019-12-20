TATA Chemicals Acquires Remaining Interest In Soda Ash Partners Holdings

MUMBAI — Tata Chemicals through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Valley Holdings Inc., has acquired the remaining 25 percent partnership interest in TATA Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners Holdings from The Andover Group, Inc., a subsidiary of Owens-Illinois Inc. for USD 195 Mn.

With this acquisition, TATA Chemicals has increased its ownership in TATA Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners to 100 percent. For the year ending March 2019 TCSAP had a turnover of USD 465.5 Mn and an EBITDA of USD 100.7 Mn.

“With this transaction TATA Chemicals will have full ownership of the North American business and will further simplify enterprise architecture,” said R. Mukundan, Tata Chemicals Limited’s Managing Director & CEO. “The acquisition is expected to be EPS accretive. We will continue to invest in our Green River facility to meet market demand and serve our customers globally.”

About Tata Chemicals Ltd:

A part of the over US$ 110 billion Tata Group, Tata Chemicals Limited, is a global company with interests in businesses that focus on Basic Chemistry Products, Consumer and Specialty products. The story of the company is about harnessing the fruits of science for goals that go beyond business. Through its Consumer products portfolio the company has positively impacted the lives of millions of Indians. Tata Chemicals is the pioneer and market leader in India’s branded Iodised salt segment. Extending its portfolio from salt to other food essentials, TCL unveiled India’s first national brand of pulses, followed by a range of spices and nutrimixes. Tata Chemicals has been rated as one of the top 10% in Business and Consumer brands across all industry and consumer brand categories in India by SuperbrandsTM. The company’s Basic Chemistry product range provides key ingredients to some of the world’s largest manufacturers of glass, detergents and other industrial products. Tata Chemicals currently is the world’s third largest producer of soda ash with manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, Africa and North America. With its Farming Essentials portfolio the company through its subsidiary Rallis, has a strong position in the crop protection business. The Tata Chemicals Innovation Centre is home to world class R&D capabilities in the emerging areas of food sciences, nanotechnology and biotechnology.

