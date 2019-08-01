Tata Chemicals Announces Recipients of the 2019 Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners Scholarship

GREEN RIVER — Tata Chemicals announced the recipients of their 2019 Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners Scholarships. $20,000 was awarded to 10 students who are attending school at the University of Wyoming, Western Wyoming Community College, Northwest Nazarene University, Boise State University, Utah State University and Nightingale College.

This year marks the seventh year of the program with over $85,000 invested in 51 young women and men from Southwest Wyoming. The scholarship program is part of an ongoing effort to promote growth and stability within the local community and to develop a sustainable pool of talent for many sectors.

Tata Chemicals congratulates the following 2019 scholarship recipients:

Justin Flores, Business Administration, Western Wyoming Community College

Hayley Henderson, Marketing, Northwest Nazarene University

McKell Lyon, Physics, University of Wyoming

Zeke Mamalis, Kinesiology, University of Wyoming

Jenna Palinek, Radiology, Western Wyoming Community College

Megan Pope, Nursing, Nightingale College

Heath Stephenson, Business Administration, Utah State University

Baylee Tims, Social Work, Utah State University

Garrett Young, Criminal Justice, University of Wyoming

About Tata Chemicals: Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners is one of the world’s leading producers of soda ash and is located 20 miles west of Green River, Wyoming. Tata mines approximately 4.5 million tons of trona per year and refines the ore into soda ash, a widely used commodity found in glass, baking soda, detergents, paper and textiles.