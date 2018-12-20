#TBT: 10 (Interesting) Wyoming Christmas Memories

One of the best parts of the holiday season is making memories that last forever.

We’re throwing it back today to some Wyoming memories that made it through the decades right here into this post.

Check out the 10 Wyoming Christmas Memories we dug up for your viewing pleasure.

1

 A Very Wyoming Christmas

Images Courtesy of the Wyoming State Archives

Rawlins, WY: “Elk Club Christmas” – 1934

2

Babes in Toyland

Images Courtesy of the Wyoming State Archives

Rawlins, WY: “Willet Robertson, Jr. Playing with Toys by Christmas Tree” – Date Unknown

3

The Ghost of Christmas Past 

Images Courtesy of the Wyoming State Archives

Sheridan, WY: “Old Car with Dear Heads on Front” – Date Unknown

4

City Lights

Images Courtesy of the Wyoming State Archives

Cheyenne, WY: “Cheyenne Frontier Days Street Decorations Downtown” – 1970’s

5

A Classic Christmas

Images Courtesy of the Wyoming State Archives

Fort D.A. Russell, WY: “Three People & Baby Near Christmas Tree” – 1916

6

Tree Hunting 🎄

Images Courtesy of the Wyoming State Archives

Fort D.A. Russell, WY: “Christmas Tree Park in Yellowstone National Park” – 1906

7

Stocking Spaniels

Images Courtesy of the Wyoming State Archives

Cheyenne, WY: “Mother Dog Named Duchess with Babies Hanging From the Fireplace in Christmas Stockings.”  – Date Unknown

8

“You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out”

Images Courtesy of the Wyoming State Archives

Cheyenne, WY: “Sertoma Christmas Party”  – 1967

9

Santa Clause is Coming to Town

Images Courtesy of the Wyoming State Archives

Cheyenne, WY: “Children’s Christmas Party”  – 1920

10

Snowmobile Santa

Images Courtesy of the Wyoming State Archives

Cheyenne, WY: “Children’s Christmas Party”  – 1920

Thanks for joining us on this stroll down memory lane!

Remember to share your Christmas memories with us by sending a message, commenting, or tagging us with #SweetwaterNOW or @SweetwaterNOW. 

Merry Christmas!

