Temporary Board Position Open at WWCC

Board member Troy Archuleta of the Western Wyoming College Board of Trustees has resigned and an interim Board position is now open.

Mr. Archuleta was elected from the College Sub-District which coincides with Sweetwater County School District #1.

The Board of Trustees is currently accepting letters of interest from persons interested in filling Mr. Archuleta’s position with service to commence on December 12, 2019. At the next regular Board election in November of 2020, the person appointed as the interim Board Member will be eligible to run for election to the position.

Apply

Applicants must submit a letter of interest to:



Board of Trustees President George Eckman, C/O Kandy Frink

Western Wyoming Community College

2500 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82901

prior to the close of business on November 26, 2019.

More Information

Interested applicants may submit their letter electronically to kfrink@westernwyoming.edu .

. Applicants should be available for interviews on December 9, 2019 .

. Applicants must be a resident of Sweetwater County School District #1.

Applicants may not be employees of the College District.

For further information, please telephone 382-1602

or send an email to kfrink@westernwyoming.edu.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.