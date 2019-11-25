Thanksgiving Day Week Storm Causes Closures on I-80

SWEETWATER COUNTY– A winter storm that is expected to last through Tuesday is traveling across the southern part of the state, and it is causing road closures on sections of I-80.

According to WYDOT, as of 3:30 pm Monday, I-80 westbound from exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads to Rawlins has been closed due to winter conditions and crashes. At the time of the closure, the estimated opening time was unknown.

Travelers should expect black ice from the Utah state line to exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Anyone driving should use extreme caution.

SweetwaterNOW will keep you updated on road conditions.