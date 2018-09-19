The 2018 Wyoming Hunting Guide is Here

CHEYENNE– Wyoming remains one of the most sought-after hunting destinations in the West. And there’s a reason– it’s good hunting.

Some notes for your 2018 trip afield:

Fire danger is high, so check with the land management authorities on any restrictions.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Also, Game and Fish is focusing on chronic wasting disease and brucellosis monitoring efforts. Hunters can help with these by donating lymph node and blood samples at check stations. Wyoming Game and Fish thanks you for your help.

To access the hunting guide to gain some insights into 2018, click here: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Hunting/Hunting-Guide.