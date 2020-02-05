The 5th Annual Pinedale Winter Carnival Returns February 14-16

Main Street Pinedale is gearing up for the 5th Annual Pinedale Winter Carnival with a full schedule of events planned for President’s Day Weekend – February 14th-16th.
The 3-day event will include food & beverage vendors, outdoor games and live music.
You don’t want to miss this!
The Pinedale Winter Carnival is Main Street Pinedale’s big fundraiser for the year and is a way to encourage people to get outside in the middle of February to have some fun with their friends and family and to help give downtown businesses a little economic boost. Main Street Pinedale is a non-profit organization that works with numerous community members and partners to help pull off this event and we strive each year to make it better than the last!
Events Schedule
Friday, February 14th
- 6:00 PM – Reception & Skijor Sign-In @ Rendezvous Meadows Clubhouse -Live music by the Reckless Rooster
- 6:30 PM – Yukon Cornhole Tournament @ Rendezvous Meadows Clubhouse
Saturday, February 15th
- 7:30-9:30 AM – Pancake Breakfast @ St. Andrews In the Pines
- 9:00 AM – Skijor @ the Bloomfield lots behind the Hampton Inn
- 1:00 PM-2:00 PM – Cardboard Classic Registration @ Burzlander Sledding Hill
- 2:00 PM – Cardboard Classic Race @ Burzlander Sledding Hill
- 6:00 PM – Snow Ball @ Wind River Brewing Company
-Crowning of the Snow King & Queen
-Calcutta
-Music by Columbia Jones Band out of Colorado (www.columbiajonesmusic.com)
Sunday, February 16th
- 9:00 AM – Skijor @ the Bloomfield lots behind the Hampton Inn
- 1:00 PM – SnoCross Kids 120 cc Snowmobile Race @ the Bloomfield lots behind the
Hampton Inn
- 2:00 PM – The Frozen Spoke Fat Tire Bike Race @ the Bloomfield lots behind the
Hampton Inn
