Part 3 of 4 – Supernatural Series

Last week we discussed demons (the bad guys). Just as there is proof of these evil forces in the Bible, there are also many references to God’s Angel Armies (the good guys). But because we cannot see them (or easily identify them) we tend to forget their role in carrying out God’s plan.

What do you believe about Angels and Why? A lot of people believe in angels and Hollywood has certainly contributed to the discussion, calling to mind cute, little beings that float around, singing. However, the Bible should be THE source of information when learning more about these powerful servants of God. They are far more impressive than you might think:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Revelation 22:8-9 (NLT) I, John, am the one who heard and saw all these things. And when I heard and saw them, I fell down to worship at the feet of the angel who showed them to me. 9 But he said, “No, don’t worship me. I am a servant of God, just like you and your brothers the prophets, as well as all who obey what is written in this book. Worship only God!”

They are also far more prevalent than you might think. Take heart, because the Kingdom that is for us has emissaries with far greater power than those against us.

Hebrews 13:2 (NLT) Don’t forget to show hospitality to strangers, for some who have done this have entertained angels without realizing it!

What or WHO ARE ANGELS?

Angels were created by God to be used for His purposes. Let’s consider 3 roles that angels fulfill:

ANGELS ARE WORSHIPPERS. Wherever the Father, Son or Spirit dwells, we find angels magnifying their glory, celebrating their presence. Wherever God’s people enjoy God’s presence, we can be sure that Angels are present.

Hebrews 1:6 (NLT) And when he brought his supreme Son into the world, God said, “Let all of God’s angels worship him.”

ANGELS ARE WARRIORS. As scripture depicts, angels are seasoned warriors who are seen bringing destruction to God’s enemies and carrying on the business of heaven. There is a spiritual war that is being fought and God’s Angel Armies are on our side, ready to obey God without question.

2 Kings 19:35 (NLT) That night the angel of the Lord went out to the Assyrian camp and killed 185,000 Assyrian soldiers.

ANGELS ARE MESSENGERS. A primary duty of angels is to bring messages from God. They don’t appear often, but when they do, their message is powerful. A couple examples of angel messengers can be seen in scripture when an angel told Mary about her imminent delivery of Jesus and when Gideon and Israel were trapped in the cruel hand of the Midianites.

Judges 6:12 (NLT) The angel of the Lord appeared to him and said, “Mighty hero, the Lord is with you!”

WHAT DO ANGELS DO?

ANGELS GIVE YOU DIRECTION. When we don’t know what to do. Sometimes we need a little GPS guidance when we aren’t sure what road to take. Just like a GPS, angels are able to guide into making the right choices and taking the right paths. If not for angelic intervention, the story of Mary and Joseph could have ended much differently.

Matthew 1:20 (NLT) As he considered this, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream. “Joseph, son of David,” the angel said, “do not be afraid to take Mary as your wife. For the child within her was conceived by the Holy Spirit.

Sometimes we go the wrong way and sometimes we need a bit of guidance in getting back on the right track. What might seem like a road block, could actually be intervention from above.

Numbers 22:21-22 (NLT) So the next morning Balaam got up, saddled his donkey, and started off with the Moabite officials. 22 But God was angry that Balaam was going, so he sent the angel of the Lord to stand in the road to block his way.

ANGELS PROTECT YOU FROM DANGER. Angels may protect you from harm either by rescuing you from danger or preventing you from entering a dangerous situation.

Psalms 91:11-12 (NLT) For he will order his angels to protect you wherever you go. 12 They will hold you up with their hands so you won’t even hurt your foot on a stone.

While there isn’t scriptural evidence that guardian angels exist, there are examples of people being “touched” by an angel.

Acts 12:11 (NLT) Peter finally came to his senses. “It’s really true!” he said. “The Lord has sent his angel and saved me from Herod and from what the Jewish leaders had planned to do to me!”

ANGELS MINISTER TO YOU. You are at least one of their jobs. They can minister love, healing, power, peace or God’s presence. It is important to remember that it is not the desire of angels to be worshiped or take any glory away from God.

Hebrews 1:14 (NLT) Therefore, angels are only servants—spirits sent to care for people who will inherit salvation.

There are two kingdoms in heaven and on earth, the dark and the light. We need to be aware that there is a continuing battle between both of these forces. God helps us in this fight by sending angels to protect, direct and help us along.