The Perfect Storm – Matt Hanson (Ep. 2)

Matt Hanson is one of the most interesting individuals you could have the pleasure of getting to know. From the outside Hanson appears to be just like any other ordinary person, however, his story and accomplishments make him extraordinary.

When failure at a young age seemed inevitable, a strong support system allowed Hanson to cope with his extra energy which ultimately revealed itself as ADHD. Despite not being the best at sports growing up, a love for running eventually emerged and now serves as a coping mechanism for his ADHD on a daily basis.

From running The World’s Toughest Mudder to the Death Race, Matt competes in races most people wouldn’t consider to be possible. He has competed across the United States and in a handful of other countries in some of the most daring and exciting races to be found.

When he isn’t carrying boulders over a mountain or running a hundred miles, he focuses on helping children at Eastside Elementary overcome their weaknesses and turn them into strengths, just like he has.

Check out our featured story on Matt here.



BELOW ARE LINKS TO JAKE THOMPSON’S BEYOND THE GAME PODCAST EPISODE:

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Anchor