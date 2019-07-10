The Sum ‘R’ Fun Corvette Club Raises Over $2,400 for Boy Scouts

ROCK SPRINGS– The Sum ‘R’ Fun Corvette Club of Southwestern Wyoming hosted the 2019 People’s Choice Car Show on June 22, in which they raised money for the Jim Bridger District Boy Scouts.

The club worked with Walmart and many other great sponsors to put on the show.

They would like to extend a thank you to everyone who came and participated in the show. They were able to raise and donate just a little over $2,400 dollars to the Boy Scouts.

“Thank you to this great community for all your support,” Uriah Fisher of the Sum ‘R’ Fun Corvette Club said.

Check out some more photos of the show below.