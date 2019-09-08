Part 1 of 1 – Supernatural Series

As Adrian Rogers said, “We are at spiritual war! Therefore, the church is not a cruise ship with the pastor as the master of ceremonies. Indeed it is not a showboat, but a battleship. We’re called to see Satan’s strongholds crumble under the power of heaven’s artillery. We do not have the luxury of neutrality. We must engage in the fight. A truce will never be called. God’s will for His saints is not that we merely survive, but that we thrive in total victory. We must be aware of our enemy if we would have this victory. We need to learn of our infernal foe.”

Ephesians 6:10-12 (NLT) 10 A final word: Be strong in the Lord and in His mighty power. 11 Put on all of God’s armor so that you will be able to stand firm against all strategies of the devil. 12 For we are not fighting against flesh-and-blood enemies, but against evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world, against mighty powers in this dark world, and against evil spirits in the heavenly places.

When you choose to see only the strain and struggle of life here on earth, you can be blindsided by the very real and very cunning enemy of God. Because you are friends of God, you are enemies of Satan. You share in the glory of Christ and also the persecution of Christ. When you only see the suffering and strife around you, discouragement and disillusion creep into the way you perceive God. Choosing to see both sides of the battle allows you to keep in perspective that the struggle is not with earthly enemies, and the victory lies in Christ. The spiritual struggle is not exclusively waged in the spiritual realm, but the earthly one as well.

The Tale of Two Kingdoms

There are two kingdoms that wage battle for your life. If you feel this is not a life and death battle, you are mistaken. When you belong to Jesus, your life is not your own. You have been bought with a price…the price of Jesus’ blood. His blood not only seals you into His family, but it also solidifies the side that you fight on. You must come to realize and understand that you cannot be neutral. When you come to Christ, you have defected. You now fight on God’s side, and He has already won. You can choose to fight, persevere and win the battle along with God.

The Kingdom that is FOR you

This Kingdom has Good News.

Luke 16:16 (NLT) Until John the Baptist, the law of Moses and the messages of the prophets were your guides. But now the Good News of the Kingdom of God is preached, and everyone is eager to get in.

This Kingdom Gets Better and Better.

2 Corinthians 3:18 (NIV) And we all, who with unveiled faces contemplate the Lord’s glory, are being transformed into His image with ever-increasing glory, which comes from the Lord, who is the Spirit

This Kingdom is ruled by OUR FATHER!

John 14:5-6 (NLT) “ No we don’t know, Lord” Thomas said. “We have no idea where you are going, so how can we know the way? 6 Jesus told him, “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one can come to the Father except through Me.

The kingdom of God is the way to life. God doesn’t want to save you only when this earthly life is over, but He wants you to flourish and succeed in His will today. You have a unique opportunity to choose to follow His ways and to flourish and conquer in the midst of the war. Rest in the fact that God knows the outcome and He is in control.

The Kingdom that is AGAINST YOU

This kingdom tries to Blind You from the Truth.

2 Corinthians 4:4 (NLT) Satan, who is the god of this world, has blinded the minds of those who don’t believe. They are unable to see the glorious light of the Good News. They don’t understand this message about the glory of Christ, who is the exact likeness of God.

This kingdom tries to Rob You.

John 10:10 (NLT) The thief’s purpose is to steal and kill and destroy. My purpose is to give them a rich and satisfying life.

This kingdom tries to Trap You.

2 Timothy 2:26 (NIV) Then they will come to their senses and escape from the devil’s trap . For they have been held captive by him to do whatever he wants.

This kingdom tries to Stop You.

Again and again-but Satan stopped us.

This kingdom tries to Destroy You.

1 Peter 5:8 (NLT) Stay alert! Watch out for your great enemy the devil. He prowls around like a roaring lion, looking for someone to devour.

The kingdom of the enemy is the way that leads to death and destruction. If you let the lies penetrate your heart and shape your mind instead of God’s truths, you are in danger of believing those lies and rejecting God’s truths.

The Battle You Fight: You are not alone

You are not alone. You might not be able to see the warriors that battle with you, but they are there and they are real. The battle cannot be waged by people alone, we all must join the fight. The question becomes, “What will you do?” God desires for His will to be accomplished by people here on earth.

Your Prayers are Mightier than You Know

Don’t underestimate the power of your prayers. Daniel was able to hear from God only after he fervently prayed for twenty-one days. Keep praying for your unsaved family member or friend. Keep praying for healing and for God to intervene in difficult situations. Keep believing God has your best interests at heart and trust Him.

We do not Fight for Victory. We Fight FROM Victory!

You belong to God and He has put His Spirit in you. When you live in Christ and He lives in you, the battle is already won. Victory belongs to God! You have victory over the enemy and over the spirit of this world.